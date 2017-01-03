Evelyn Lucille “Lucy” Huff

Evelyn Lucille “Lucy” Huff, 90, of Pulaski, Va. died Sunday morning Dec. 25, 2016 from Salem Health and Rehab, Salem, Va.

She was born in Pulaski, Va. Dec. 10, 1926, the daughter of the late Walter Blaine Huff and Lillian Whitt Huff. She also was preceded in death by two brothers and a spouse, Walter B. Huff II and Gene Huff and Naomi Huff, and one nephew, Walter B. Huff III. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School class of 1943. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Pulaski, Va., and was a retired bank teller with Pulaski National Bank, which is now Bank of America.

Surviving are sister-in-law, Dollie Mae Huff, and nephews and spouses, Gordon and Alice Huff, Tony and Ramona Huff.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Chapel with Dr. John Dunstan officiating. Visiting will be Wednesday from the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the service hour. Burial will be Thursday at the Huddle Cemetery, Draper, Va. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to First Christian Church.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

