Erma Maxine Wills Wiseman

Erma Maxine Wills Wiseman, age 94, formerly of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alexander Wiseman. Arrangements pending by Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2017.

