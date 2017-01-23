Erma Maxine Wills Wiseman

Erma Maxine Wills Wiseman, age 94, formerly of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, Va.

Born March 23, 1922 in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George Alexander Wills and Treasa Agnes Rader Wills. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wiseman; son, Dexter Leon Wiseman, and grandson, Eddie Wayne Wiseman; sisters, brothers, and son-in-law, Thomas Henry Maxwell Sr.

She and her husband were long time members of Dublin Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Treasa Anne Maxwell of Crozet, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Ray and Carlene Wiseman of Chester, Va.; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., at Dublin Baptist Church, with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2017.

Comments

comments