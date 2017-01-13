Embezzlement suspect fails to show for court

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Roanoke woman accused of embezzling money from a company that manages the bookstore at New River Community College.

Tiffany Danielle Gueste was supposed to be in Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to enter pleas to four felony and 19 misdemeanor counts of embezzlement. However, the judge issued a Capias warrant calling for her arrest when she failed to appear.

