Elbert Junior Adams

Elbert Junior Adams, 91, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

Born May 13, 1925, in Wythe County, Va., he was the son of the late Fred Main Adams and Mary Elizabeth Hudson Adams. His wife, Mary Adams, also preceded him in death. He worked as a mill right at the RAAP, and served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving is his son, Elbert Wayne Adams of Pulaski.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with VFW Post 1184 conducting military rites.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2017.

