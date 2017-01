Edgar Albert Banes

Edgar Albert Banes, 75, of the Little Creek community of Pulaski County, Va., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 23, at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment was in Millirons Cemetery, Little Creek.

January 24, 2017.

