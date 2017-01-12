Dublin man charged with abduction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man was arrested on a charge of abduction Tuesday night following an incident at a house on Altoona Street.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Brian Keith Turpin, 49, is alleged to have entered the residence, armed with a knife, just after 8 p.m. Turpin allegedly made demands that the home’s occupant was indebted to him in some way.

Roche said an acquaintance of the resident eventually arrived and disarmed Turpin.

Turpin is charged with abduction, burglary and assault and battery. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

