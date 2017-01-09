Dublin family involved in fatal plane crash

A Dublin man has died and his wife is in critical condition after being involved in a small plane crash in Wisconsin Wednesday.

According to Wisconsin media reports, David Papenfuss, 41, was pronounced dead at a hospital several hours after the plane he was piloting crashed into an SUV parked next to the runway at Capitol Airport in Brookfield, Wis.

Papenfuss’ 37-year-old wife is reported to be in critical condition. Their 6-month-old son wasn’t injured.

Television station WISN in Milwaukee reported that a preliminary report filed by Federal Aviation Administration indicated the aircraft crashed after encountering strong crosswinds during take-off.

Papenfuss was a research scientist at Virginia Tech. The university released a statement Friday afternoon saying that a medical examiner had confirmed his death.

“The Virginia Tech community is deeply saddened by the news of Cory’s death,” said Don Taylor, interim dean in the College of Engineering. “Cory was a highly regarded and deeply respected colleague who did important work on noise and vibration control. We extend our sincerest condolences and support to his family and to those close to him.”

