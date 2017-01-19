Drug-making process caused explosion

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY – Authorities say a residential explosion in Cana Jan. 12 was caused by a drug-making process.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said an investigation into the incident is continuing, but the source of the explosion was determined to be a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) lab. A man injured in the explosion is continuing to be treated for severe burns, she noted.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, BHO is an extract from marijuana plants that can be up to four times stronger than high-grade marijuana. Besides producing a more intense “high,” there is a new trend of smoking or “vaping” the BHO in e-cigarettes or vaporizers because it is easier to conceal use of the drug.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 19, 2017.

Comments

comments