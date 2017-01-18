Douglas Shelburne Divers Jr.

Douglas Shelburne Divers Jr., the much desired son of Douglas Shelburne Divers Sr. and Lucretia Flansburg Divers of Pulaski, Va., died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 following a lengthy illness. On that same day his son, Stephen Divers (age 57) died in Manilla.

As a student at Woodberry Forest School, it was discovered that Doug had a talent in the field of track, which he pursued and ultimately it led to his hiring as head track coach at Va. Tech. He concluded his career in insurance with ownership of Diver’s & Associates in Richmond, where he lived for 41 years.

He was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and a faithful supporter of the school. His masters in education at Va. Tech was a beginning of his love of the school and he was a lifetime “Golden Hokie.”

Survivors include his sisters, Jane Wysor and Helen Lu Glenn of Pulaski, Va.; son Doug Divers III and his family of Powhatan, Va. his wife, Gayle Dunn Divers and her family; son, Doug Henson, Andrea and granddaughter, Morgan; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Bill Reid, and many nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to a reception in celebration of Doug’s life Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m., from Townes of Hidden Valley Clubhouse, 4800 Laryn Lane, Roanoke, Va.

Doug’s wishes were to be cremated. The family asks in lieu of flowers, considerations be given to the Class of 1953 scholarship at Hampden-Sydney College, VA 23943.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

