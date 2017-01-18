Don’t be a victim, think heating safety

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Ah, the warmth of a log on the fire.

There’s nothing like coming home to thaw out on a cold, blustery winter day. But, before you put your heating equipment to use, it’s wise to make sure it’s safe and that you have working detectors to let you know when something goes wrong.

A rash of home fire deaths throughout the region of late is a grim reminder of the danger heating equipment can create. Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood says heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths.

He offers a few simple steps that can help prevent most heating-related fires:

Qualified professionals should install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters and central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional before using them. Do not attempt to “burn the chimney clean.”

Never dispose of trash by burning it in a woodstove.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heating equipment, such as a furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.

Maintain a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your kitchen oven to heat your home.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the manufacturer-specified fuel in fuel burning space heaters. Never use flammable liquids in wood stoves.

If using a fireplace, make sure it has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Fireplace and woodstove ashes should be cool before putting them into a metal container and cold to the touch before dumping them outside. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home. Hot embers can easily start an outdoor fire and put homes in jeopardy.

Test smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries at least twice a year. A great way to remember this is to change batteries when the time changes in the spring and fall. Install alarms inside and outside each bedroom and sleeping area, and on every level of the home. Replace smoke alarms according to the manufacturer’s recommendation.

So, now you’ve taken steps to help protect your home and family from fire. You can rest in peace now? Right?

No. Garwood says there’s more than one way heating can pose a threat. Dependant upon the heating source, there’s carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning to think of, also.

Often called the “invisible killer,” CO is produced when fuels such as gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil and methane burn incompletely.

One of the first steps that can be taken to guard against CO poisoning is to make sure all fuel burning equipment is vented to the outside. To make sure you are alerted to CO gas buildup in the home, install carbon monoxide detectors and be sure to test it monthly and replace the batteries as needed.

Garwood points out that smoke and CO detectors are not the same thing, so having a smoke detector will not protect you from CO poisoning if something goes wrong. Like smoke detectors, however, CO detectors should be replaced according to manufacturer recommendations.

He offered the following additional tips:

Install CO detectors in central locations outside of each sleeping area and every level of the home. Follow manufactures instructions for placement and mounting height.

If detectors sound an alarm, check it to see if it is a low battery or if it is reading high levels of carbon monoxide in your home. If it shows low battery, replace batteries. If it is reading CO in the home, or you are not sure why it was activated, immediately move to a fresh air location, such as outside, and call the fire department. Make sure everyone in the home is accounted for and stay in the fresh air area until fire personnel arrive.

During and after a snow event, make sure all vents for gas dryers, stoves, furnace and fireplace are clear of snow buildup. In the fall, this would include buildup of leaves as well.

Never use a gas generator indoors. Use outside only, in a well-ventilated location away from doors, windows and vent openings.

Never leave a vehicle running in your garage, even with the garage door open. Move vehicles to fresh air immediately after starting.

