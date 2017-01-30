Demonstration in support of teachers scheduled

Members of the Virginia Education Association, local area school board members, municipal officials, superintendents, educators and parents will meet in Fairlawn and again in Radford next month to show unified support for public education funding.

The public demonstration, called “Bridge the Gap,” is in conjunction with a statewide campaign meant to draw attention to funding needs of local public schools.

Virginia is currently ranked 30th in the nation in teachers’ salaries. This has created an issue in obtaining and keeping teachers in local school systems. There are currently 800 unfilled positions across Virginia.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in Fairlawn. Participants are expected to come from Radford, Pulaski County, Montgomery County and other New River Valley schools.

