Defendant facing life plus 50 years

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Tennessee man involved in an attack on a Claytor Lake woman last year faces a life sentence, plus 50 years, when he’s sentenced in June.

William Monroe Sherer, 32, of Roan Mountain, Tenn. entered no contest pleas to four of seven charges Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. The pleas mean Sherer doesn’t contest evidence is sufficient for a finding of guilt, but he isn’t actually admitting guilt.

January 18, 2017.

