Dalton stripped back to original state

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The 1960s wood paneling, musty carpets, wall partitions and drop ceilings have all been stripped away from the former Dalton Theatre building in Pulaski, exposing original features that haven’t been seen for years.

There’s a lot to be done to get the building in shape for tenants, but Pulaski native Clayton Perry is looking forward to the task. He’ll be overseeing restoration of the Washington Avenue building for new owners, SHAH Development.

SHAH partner David Hagan said it was important to remove all of the features that were added to the building over the years — primarily in the 1960s to 1970s — in order to see what they have to work with.

Written by: Editor on January 11, 2017.

