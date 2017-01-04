Creek walkway, amphitheater, pocket parks still in the works

Green alleyways, pocket parks, a promenade, and an amphitheater are all still planned for downtown Pulaski, according to Town Manager Shawn Utt.

Although very much a work in progress, headway is being made on the Peak Creek Corridor Study and Downtown Master Plan adopted almost two years ago. The addition of lights and parking, added in the spring at Jackson Park, is the result of that design study Draper Aden Associates prepared for the town.

The Draper Aden design focuses on improvements to five different downtown sites, located on West Main and First streets, and includes a central downtown promenade along the north bank of Peak Creek.

