County fire departments battle blaze at Pulaski church

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

High winds whipped flames and sent embers flying overnight as over 60 firefighters from the county and beyond battled a raging inferno that destroyed Pulaski Church of God.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the call came in at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday. He and a fire truck arrived on the scene within three to four minutes to find heavy fire at the back of the sanctuary building.

Every fire department in the county, plus Radford, Max Meadows and Barren Springs fire departments, responded to battle the blaze, which quickly spread throughout the building. However, Kiser said it still was 4-5 a.m. Wednesday before the fire was under control.

Since all county fire departments were tied up on the church fire, Christiansburg Fire Department members responded to Dublin Fire Department to be on standby in the event of another call.

As of this morning, the cause or origin of the fire was unknown. Kiser said ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) agents were on the scene to work with Pulaski Fire Marshall Todd Garwood to determine what sparked the fire.

The fact ATF is helping with the investigation is not an indication foul play is suspected, Kiser said. He explained that ATF responds to all church fires, particularly when large churches are involved.

“We were going to call them anyway, but they called us first,” he said.

Kiser said water issues caused by firefighters pulling so much water from the system hampered the firefighting effort, so tankers were used. Tankers shuttled back and forth from the fire, filling their trucks from hydrants on another part of the water system as they were emptied.

The blaze destroyed the sanctuary building, but the life center was saved. Kiser said water runoff from the firefighting effort caused some water damage in the life center, but it was minimal.

A breezeway between the main building and life center had to be removed to help keep the fire from spreading to the center.

According to Kiser, only one firefighter received a minor injury during the firefighting effort.

Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, REMSI, Pulaski Public Works and Red Cross also responded. Kiser said Red Cross provided meals and beverages for the firefighters.

