Congregation to rebuild church lost in fire

By BROOKE J. WOOD

“We’re going to make new memories,” Pastor Travis Gore told his congregation on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after a fire destroyed their church sanctuary.

Last week was a long one for Gore and members of Pulaski Church of God. Many of them, including some who had been members for more than 50 years, watched as flames engulfed the church late Tuesday night and continued to burn into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Church members Harold Stout and Eugene Mitchell returned Friday morning, parked at Bower Funeral Chapel on the other side of Bob White Boulevard and watched as local firefighters were called back to put out more “hot spots.” A fence, police tape, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) prevented anyone from getting too close.

