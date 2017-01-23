Comfort food cook shares her secrets

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Robin Upchurch grew up with two grandmothers – one German and one Italian – who were always at odds over who was going to teach her how to cook what dish.

She figured out what was going on when she was 17. During a party, her two grandmothers dove into one of their classic arguments about teaching their granddaughter to cook. But this time, Upchurch interrupted their argument to set the record straight.

“Ladies, I love you both,” she told them. “You’ve been fighting for years. I could never figure it out. The only person who won this argument was me because I came out to be a fabulous cook.”

After that, Upchurch believes their relationship was more tempered. They didn’t become best friends, but there was a new understanding.

She describes both of her grandmothers as “serious cooks and seamstresses.” One of them made headdresses and bridal gowns, and “she was an all-around Depression Era do-it-yourself grandma.”

Of course, food was always a key component of growing up in Rochester, N.Y., where her parents owned two restaurants focused on sandwiches and her grandmothers cooked delicious food.

“Sandwiches were always the big thing in New York – sandwiches and comfort food, pot roast and cabbage, potato cakes, knockwurst and …”

For Upchurch, comfort food has always been about childhood memories.

She grew up with lots of pasta and soups dishes. Before she was Robin Upchurch, she was Robin Poluch, growing up in a family that thrived on Italian food. From her Italian grandmother, she learned how to make pasta – from fettuccini to ravioli and beyond.

“Comfort food to me is anything from your childhood that your grandmother or mom made that takes you back to that time and place whenever you eat it again.”

Upchurch brought some of those comfort foods, which she grew up eating and learning how to make, to the restaurant she opened five months ago on Pulaski’s Commerce Street.

“I absolutely believe my Italian wedding soup is a comfort food. That should absolutely take you back to your grandmother, if it’s made correctly.”

That soup became a favorite menu item at Miss Robin’s Harmony Cafe. But her tomato bisque, bacon cheddar potato, and chili also contributed to her becoming known as a “comfort food” cook. Fans often call a day ahead to ask if she can make a particular dish for the next day.

Her first food venture, called Mamma G’s, was based in Rochester. Sandwiches were the restaurant’s focus, but she also cooked a hot dish each day. She says, “The lasagna dinners were popular, the spaghetti dinners were popular. I had ham, turkey, roast beef and meatloaf dinners.”

Shortly before moving to Virginia, she became a restaurant consultant, helping restaurants struggling to survive or those wanting to go to the next level. She believes change, as necessary, is the key to a restaurant’s success.

She says she’s always making changes and additions to her Pulaski menu “because I’m not from the South, and I’m trying to find out what’s really hitting down here.”

Along with successful soup additions, she reports success with her chili, hot dogs, and chicken and bacon wrap that became even more popular than her Reuben sandwich. She’s added a salad bar and hot bar, and plans to stay open until 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

She claims her next big goal, after getting a license to sell beer and wine, is offering homemade Italian exclusively on Thursday through Saturday nights.

Upchurch was willing to share a few secrets to making comfort dishes.

“You have to taste your dish as you add spice,” she insists.

She believes a refined palette is key to knowing how a dish – and everything that goes into it – should taste.

And she maintains the broth is the key to a “really fantastic soup.”

She explains, “You need to make your own broth. It only takes celery, onions, carrots. Cut ‘em up, put ‘em in when you’re cooking chicken. Cook them as a bone-in chicken or you can just get chicken pieces.”

She pressure cooks the chicken which she thinks is critical to the success of her chicken wrap. But she doesn’t pressure cook in water. Instead, she uses saved, frozen chicken broth.

Upchurch also doesn’t use butter and flour as a thickening agent. Instead, she suggests using a few instant potato flakes to thicken up a watery soup.

And she always uses evaporated milk in her cream-based soups.

She recommends starting and cooking soups, and some other dishes, on a low temperature unless the recipe calls for first bringing it to a boil.

Her chili, which was recently requested by a fan the day before, started cooking four to five hours prior to lunch. The secret, she says, is in the low simmer.

“And dishes like that are even better the next day.”

