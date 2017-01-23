COG gives to another church lost to fire

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

During the first Sunday church service after fire destroyed its sanctuary, Pulaski Church of God took in $3,200 in donations for an Appomattox County church destroyed the same week.

The Pulaski fire occurred Jan. 10, just four days before fire destroyed Morning Star Baptist Church in Evergreen.

Travis Gore, pastor of Pulaski Church of God, said they made “a plea” for donations for Evergreen Church. Added to donations received was “loose offerings” in the collection plate that weren’t designated for something else.

