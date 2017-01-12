Coach gets milestone win at Fort Chiswell

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

Max Meadows – The Fort Chiswell Pioneers junior varsity girls defeated Narrows 45-19 at Narrows last week to improve to 4-5 on the season. Never mind this season’s record so far, that’s not the big story.

With this victory head coach Rupert Hill earned his 200th victory as the head coach of the young Lady Pioneers. Coach Hill is helping and preparing the girls to hopefully go on to be valuable members of the varsity Lady Pioneer squad in the future.

Coach Hill started as a special education teacher back in 2001 for Fort Chiswell. He became head coach for the junior varsity. Hill, a Fort Chiswell alumni, played for the Pioneers for four years. He scored over 550 points in his career for then head coach Jimmy Goff. He is still working in the special education field at the school and is a high school teaching assistant as well. If you go to a sporting event at the school you will more than likely see Coach Hill helping out where ever he is needed.

When asked if any season stands out in this coaching career he quickly replies by saying, ”Back in the 2006-07 season we went undefeated in the district. We were 12-0 and finished that year with a 20-3 record. On that team was Nancy Thacker. She scored something like 462 points. I try to get these girls to know and do the basics of basketball, and try to get them ready for varsity play later on. That’s the most important thing in all of this. It’s about them and how good they can become.”

Coach Hill was then asked about any other teams he has coached that stood out.

“We were pretty good last year, we finished 18-3,” he said. “That team stands out because they played together and were a solid team. Bailey Watson is now on the varsity from last years squad. Jordan King, along with twins Sally and Sydney Ball, all are real good players.”

Four championships and two runners-up performances have occurred with Coach Hill at the helm of the junior varsity. The 200th win happened away at Narrows but the school knows and appreciates what Coach Rupert Hill has done and continues to do.

Varsity head coach Kristen Williams is a big fan of Hill. “Coach Hill is the backbone of the entire athletic program at Fort Chiswell High School. He’s an excellent role model for the kids here from his work ethic to his attitude. I couldn’t ask for a better coach for our JV program. We are lucky to have him.”

When was asked about the difference in todays players and the game of basketball from when he first started he remarked, ”It’s become a year round thing. Fundamentals and basics are about the same but we do conditioning and weight lifting now.“

His work for the girls basketball program at Fort Chiswell may be under the radar for most, but the level of varsity play under Coach Williams is very much noticed. Last season alone they played in the state semifinals at VCU. They have lost just one game so far this season. The fundamentals, conditioning and lifting is paying off for the Lady Pioneers.

Their junior varsity program is at the base of all the good things. That base is one man by the name of Rupert Hill, and the Pioneer Nation is excited to see the next 200 wins for the junior varsity and varsity Lady Pioneers.

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2017.

