By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia Cooperative Extension and Pulaski YMCA are joining forces to offer a free four-week class aimed at improving nutrition and health in 2017.

Step Out for Better Nutrition and Health classes teach lifestyle habits that promote health and allow participants to take part in low-impact physical activities.

Classes are 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at the YMCA, 615 Oakhurst Ave. in Pulaski. Classes meet Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

There is room for only 25 participants, so register early at 980-7761 or amary@vt.edu. Registration deadline is Jan. 16.

Class topics and activities address healthy lifestyle choices, benefits of exercise, beverage choices, healthy snacks, label reading, importance of family meals, meal planning, portion sizes, recipe modification, tips for eating out and physical activity ideas.

