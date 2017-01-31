Clara Browning Buchanan

Clara Browning Buchanan, 94, of Dublin, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin.

She was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Fannie Strouth Browning and George Browning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clinton Buchanan.

She is survived by daughters Karen B. Quesenberry and husband Roger of Dublin, Barbara B. Coleman and husband Charles of Lillydale, Va., and Patricia B. Peterson of Dublin; grandchildren Anthony Wayne Quesenberry, Charles Andrew Coleman, Joshua David Peterson and Alicia Danielle Peterson; and great-grandchild Gwendolyn Coleman.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Randal Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A family extends a special thank you to caregivers at Advanced Home Health, the nursing staff of LewisGale Hospital and nurses at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, and a very special thank you to Sheri Boydston.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

