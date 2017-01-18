Church fire probe finds no signs of arson

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Although the exact cause of a fire that destroyed Pulaski Church of God’s sanctuary is undetermined, investigators say there is no indication it was intentionally set.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Pulaski Fire Marshal’s office and Pulaski Fire Department have been investigating the Jan. 10 fire, which left the building a total loss. A press release issued by Fire Marshal Todd Garwood Tuesday estimated the loss exceeds $2.5 million.

Authorities say the fire started in a void space between the ceiling and roof, “but how it specifically started remains undetermined.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 18, 2017.

Comments

comments