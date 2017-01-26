Child porn charges multiply for local man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In 2015, prosecutors withdrew two child pornography charges filed against a Dublin man, citing the need for additional laboratory evidence to proceed.

This month, those two counts grew to many more as a Pulaski County grand jury returned 27 direct indictments against Paul Eugene Keen Jr., alleging he was in possession of child pornography Sept. 4, 2014.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt. According to the state Vinelink (victim information) website, Keen was arrested Jan. 16 and bonded out of New River Valley Regional Jail the following day.

January 26, 2017.

