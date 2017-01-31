Charles Richard Guthrie

Charles Richard Guthrie, 87, of Dublin, Va., died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Born Aug. 7, 1929 in Dublin, he was the son of the late William Crockett Guthrie and Mattie Meek Guthrie. Richard graduated from Dublin High School, and was first in his engineering graduating class of 1951 from Virginia Polytechnic University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, during which time he met and married the love of his life, Frances Goodman of Abingdon, Va. After Army service, he returned to the family farm in Dublin, where he and his late brother William operated a successful beef cattle operation. Richard was the fifth generation of Guthries to work the land – still an ongoing family operation.

Richard made profound impacts on his community, serving on numerous county boards and committees, most notable were more than 20 years on the Pulaski County School Board. He also served, until the time of his death, on the Pulaski County Planning Commission. He was on the boards of the Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands and of Pulaski Daily Bread, Inc.

Richard was an active member and past president of the Wilderness Road Historical Society, where he and Frances served as docents in the regional museum.

Central to Richard’s life was his church, New Dublin Presbyterian, where he was baptized and served New Dublin in every capacity from Sunday school teacher to elder. Richard was the fifth generation of Guthries to serve as elder. His wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandson and granddaughter-in-law continue the generations of the family serving as elders. Richard was joyous on Jan. 22, 2017, as his great-granddaughter was the eighth generation to be baptized at New Dublin. As well as serving New Dublin, he gave leadership to the Presbytery in many ways.

The core of his being was as the center of his family – what he always referred to as his proudest accomplishment and greatest blessing.

He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Frances Goodman Guthrie, his helpmate and best friend; and his children and their spouses, Susan Guthrie DiSalvo (Richard) of Blacksburg, Va., Janet Guthrie Flory (Dale) of Dublin, and Carol Guthrie Dovell (Ray) of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. He loved his family dearly, with a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, Michael DiSalvo, Elizabeth DiSalvo Osborne (Jeffrey), Peter DiSalvo (Emily), Elaine Flory Claffey (Daniel), Scott Flory (Laura), Ada Dovell and Frances Dovell; and great-grandchildren Charles Osborne and Sophie Flory.

Richard had an intensely inquisitive mind and a keen interest in everything and everyone he met. He and Frances traveled extensively, making friends along the way. He had a genuine interest in everyone he met – from Bishops to cab drivers. He had a fabulous sense of humor, and left laughter wherever he went. His jokes and witty observations are legendary.

The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at New Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5331 New Dublin Church Road, Dublin. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Dublin. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In memory of Richard, donations may be made to the following:

New Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5331 New Dublin Church Road, Dublin, VA 24084

Wilderness Road Regional Museum, P.O. Box 373, Newbern, VA 24124

Pulaski Daily Bread, Inc., P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301

“He has told you, O Mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” Micah 6:8

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

