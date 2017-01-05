Carroll County investigating two domestic shootings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CANA — A Carroll County man was charged Wednesday with shooting his wife in the knee during an argument. It was the second shooting in two days in the county stemming from domestic arguments.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, a hospital in Surry County, N.C. called for Carroll County deputies to respond to the hospital early Wednesday for a female who had come to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

