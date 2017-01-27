Brendan Guthrie’s service academy dream steps closer to reality

By BROOKE J. WOOD

With two congressional endorsements, Brendan Guthrie recently jumped another hurdle in his pursuit of admission into one of the nation’s service academies.

Guthrie, 18, had two clear goals when he entered Pulaski County High School. He knew he wanted to go to college and he knew he wanted to join the military. Then he learned about service academies as a great opportunity to combine both goals.

Both Sen. John Warner and Rep. Morgan Griffith have nominated Guthrie. Griffith nominated him for three of the country’s five service academies – U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

