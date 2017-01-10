Booked buses to leave Christiansburg for D.C. march

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

More than 150,000 women from Phoenix to Pulaski to Portsmouth are expected to march on the nation’s capitol later this month, with buses leaving from such Virginia locales as Christiansburg, Roanoke, Charlottesville, Staunton, and Richmond.

The idea for the march started with Hawaii resident and retired attorney Teresa Shook. She simply asked on Facebook who wanted to march in Washington D.C. as close as possible to the presidential inauguration.

After receiving a positive response from friends, a page was created on Facebook for a Jan. 21 event. By the next day, 10,000 women had registered for the rally.

Now, more than 1,000 buses from across the country are booked to travel to the capitol that day. Out of the 92 buses going to Washington, D.C. from Virginia, seven of those will be traveling from the southwestern part of the state.

The Rally website where women can book a bus seat shows that only 22 places are left on the last bus leaving from Christiansburg.

“However, these are only the ones we know about,” said Laura Davis Brown, coordinator for the Southwest region of the state.

She said that every day a new group surfaces who have chartered their own buses. “We have church groups, civic organizations, and groups of students and faculty from colleges and universities around the state chartering buses for the march without any assistance from us.”

Called simply “Women’s March on Washington,” it has spawned similar, albeit smaller, rallies around the country that will also occur the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. Rallies are planned for Roanoke, Charlottesville, and Richmond. More women’s rallies are planned in 20 countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

“At the end of the march, a rally will be held,” Brown said. “We are told that the rally itself will include nationally-recognized speakers. However, those specific details have not been announced yet.”

While other demonstrations are planned around the swearing in of the 45th president of the United States, the women’s march is expected to be the biggest.

Critics of the march have viewed it as a way to discredit Trump’s win, and others said to hold it so close to the inauguration was a protest against democracy.

“Trump was democratically elected. Any protest against a president on his first day in office is a protest against democracy, a cry of rage against a decision made by fellow citizens,” Joanna Williams wrote.

But the event’s organizers see it as a return to activism.

“We plan to make a bold and clear statement to this country on the national and local level that we will not be silent and we will not let anyone roll back the rights we have fought and struggled to get,” organizer Tamika Mallory recently told the Washington Post.

Pointing to the hashtag #WhyIMarch” on social media, Brown said, “Individually, people have their own reasons for marching.”

She added that the state committee for the march adopted the slogan “Unity” and called on women from Virginia to wear purple.

“The color purple is a symbol of bipartisan unity because when you combine the colors red and blue, you get purple,” she said. “Our mantra and rally cry is ‘Equality for All,’ and we use the hashtag campaign Virginia4ALL on social media to spread the message. We view this March as the beginning, not the end goal.”

Brown said the Southwest, Central, and Valley regions of the state decided to combine their efforts. Known collectively as The Western Region, which Brown chairs, outreach coordinator Megan Samples has been actively working to get as many Virginias as possible to the march.

“For us in the Western Region, our main goal from the start is to make sure that the voices of our rural area are heard on that day,” Brown said.

She said 300 people from southwestern Virginia have booked a bus seat.

“One thing that hurts our ability to do effective outreach via social media is that many people in our region aren’t making themselves known publicly on social media,” she said.

She said there are numerous ways to participate and get involved.

“For information about sister marches, about the March on Washington, and about transportation, housing, volunteer opportunities, etcetera we hope people will check out our Virginia website,” Brown said.

She also hopes anyone in Southwest Virginia who has organized a march makes sure the state committee knows about it.

She said march organizers may be reached by writing contact@wmwVirginia.org or by going to www.wmwvirginia.org/index.html or https://www.womensmarch.com/

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2017.

