Bobby Lawrence Jennings of Draper died Monday afternoon Jan. 9 in Lewis Gale Hospital Salem, Va. He was born March 17, 1939 to parents, Edwin Lewis Jennings and Edna Dalton Jennings, and grandparents, William Cook Jennings, Anna Gannaway Jennings and Effert Dalton, Sarah Carpenter Dalton. He is preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Lewis Jennings, and three sisters, Betty Jane Jennings, Mary Helen Newton and Linda Sue LaRue.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Irene Shelby Jennings; two sons, J.R. Flinchum and wife, Linda Flinchum, Randy Flinchum; one granddaughter, Paula Flinchum; one sister, Peggy Jennings Bess and husband, Kenneth Bess, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Susie and Jimmy McGuire and Debbie Cain for their loving care and prayers.

He served with the U.S. Navy for 24 years and was a master chief petty officer. He helped defend our country during the Vietnam War, and conflict Cuban Missile Crisis. After retiring from the Navy he worked as a supervisor on U.S. Naval ships, earning recognition from Boots and Coots for participation and contribution for fire fighting. After 20 years of contracting firefighting equipment on ships he returned home.

He was a soft quite man and very loving towards his family. He was very humorous and liked to laugh. He was a jack-of-all-trades and had many, many friends. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Many thanks to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and Lewis Gale Hospital Salem. Special thanks to Gentle Shepard Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: Viewing Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6-8 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral at Stevens Funeral Home Thursday, Jan. 12, with Rev. Ruth Ann Henley officiating at noon and burial at Dublin Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with full Naval Honors. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski Va.

