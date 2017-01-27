Blood sample may solve jewelry heist

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A small amount of blood found at the scene of a 2014 jewelry heist in Blacksburg may help authorities solve the case.

According to a search warrant on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court, DNA from a New River Valley Regional Jail inmate recently was linked with DNA from the blood sample found at the scene of the jewelry theft.

The search warrant was obtained to secure new DNA samples from the inmate so a direct comparison can be made. The warrant was obtained in Pulaski County because of the jail being located within the county.

