Beverly Beryl Meske Ratcliffe Holtz

Beverly Beryl Meske Ratcliffe Holtz, 92, shed her earthly limitations Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, while in the exceptional care of Hospice of Rockingham County, N.C., and joined the Life Eternal.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Fair Funeral Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. There will be a family graveside service after the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, Va.

Born Feb. 26, 1924, in North Freedom, Wis., to Alvin and Eunice Meske, as one of a large farm family, she attended a one-room school, then North Freedom High School where she graduated. She worked her way upward through the ranks of U.S. governemt service, retiring as the Secretary to the Colonel, Radford Army Ammunition Plant, where she stayed until retirement.

An avid fan of the outdoors, she enjoyed gardening, fishing and most outdoor activities, was devoted to homemaking and family, was a strong member of her church family, yet made time for quieter pursuits such as sewing, reading and music. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and a supporter and volunteer of many efforts and causes.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Raymond F. Ratcliffe, and her second husband of five years, Carl Holtz.

She is survived by sister Sharon Reinfeldt of Reedsburg, Wis.; son Tim Ratcliffe (Pam) of Eden, N.C.; stepdaughters Betty Lou Kirkner and Anne Meredith of Pulaski; and stepsons R.F. Ratcliffe (Janice) of Pulaski, and Monte “Bud” Ratcliffe (Betsy) of Austin, Texas. A Nana, she served as a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to so many in her family and her extended circle of friends.

The family extends its deepest thanks to the many friends and family that have kept her close at hand, and close at heart during her latest times. Special thanks for many years of care to Dr. Vyas and the staff at Eden Internal Medicine. May God bless.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked for the First Presbyterian Pre-School, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden NC 27288 or Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

