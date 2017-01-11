Barbara Louise Collins Buckland

Barbara Louise Collins Buckland, age 76, of Pulaski, Va., died Jan. 6, 2017.

She was born Oct. 1, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Leeada Collins and Charles H. Collins. She was retired from New River Community College, where she proudly was the manager of the cafeteria.

She is survived by three daughters, Libby Runions and her husband, Robert, of Fort Chiswell Va., Barbara Lopez and her husband, Bob, of Shrewsbury Pa., and Sharon Cawkwell of Baltimore Md.; one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Milton Akers of Pulaski Va.; three granddaughters, Courtney Coleman of Pflugerville Texas, Brooke Squires of Baltimore Md. and Karen Runions Bethancourt of Allisonia Va., along with seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, 8 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Clayton Quesenberry officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. The family would like to give thanks to Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Va. for their assistance during this difficult transition. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Daily Bread in Pulaski or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. 540-980-1700.

January 11, 2017

