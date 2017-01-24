Audrey Lucille Crowder Byrd

Audrey Lucille Crowder Byrd, 65, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in the Pulaski Health Care Center.

Born May 5, 1951, in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Powell Crowder and Claudia Kress Crowder. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Byrd, and brother James Crockett Crowder.

She is survived by her children, Venus and Eugene Robinson, Johnny Travis Byrd, and April and Steve Earhart Jr., all of Pulaski; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment will follow Hufford Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family received friends Monday evening at Bower Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 24, 2017.

