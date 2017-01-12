Anita Lucille Shrader Lambert

Anita Lucille Shrader Lambert, age 71, hand maid of the Living God, Matriarch of Dublin, went to be with the Father Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, Fla.

Born Aug. 11, 1945 in Bandy, Va., she was the daughter of the late Theodore Alfonso Shrader and Phyllis Turner Shrader.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Everette Lambert of Dublin; sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney (Sindi) Lambert of Dublin, Zane (Rhonda) Lambert of Dublin and Jason (Brittany) Lambert of Dublin; grandchildren, Alyssa Lambert, Jordan Lambert, Ashley Lambert, Josie Lambert, Sydney Lambert, Riley Lambert, Axel Lambert, Kasey McKaig and Madi McKaig, and great-granddaughter, Norah Lambert.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., at Fairlawn Church of God, 7858 Peppers Ferry Blvd., Fairlawn, VA 24141, with the Rev. Marcus Harrison officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home. There will be a reception for family and friends following the service at the church.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2017.

Comments

comments