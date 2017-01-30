Altercation leads to felony charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man was arrested Wednesday on two counts of malicious wounding stemming from an altercation earlier this month.

William Earl Allen, 19, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail in connection with a Jan. 14 incident in the area of Abbey Court in Dublin, Pulaski County Sheriff Jim Davis said.

According to Davis, Allen became involved in an altercation with two males. No weapons were used, however, one of the alleged victims required surgery to his face as a result of the assault, Davis said.

The other man’s injuries were minor.

Both charges are Class 3 felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A March 20 preliminary hearing is scheduled in Pulaski County General District Court.

Jail records show Allen also faces a charge of simple assault on a family member. That incident allegedly occurred Tuesday, but no details are being released due to it being a domestic matter.

The maximum penalty for conviction of simple assault is 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

