Alma Gertrude Stanley Stump

Alma Gertrude Stanley Stump, age 94, of Giles County, Va. passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Highland Ridge Nursing Home, Dublin, Va.

Born Jan. 29, 1922 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late John Albert Stanley and Ethel Banie Morris Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Stump; brother, J.B. Stanley, and sisters, Nancy Smith, Banie Dowdy, and Lucille Eden.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Phyllis Stanley of Dublin, and sister, Sara Neel of West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2 p.m., in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment will follow at Birchlawn Memorial Gardens, Pearisburg, Va. Visitation will be Monday, one hour before service time.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2017.

