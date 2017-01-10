Adventure gameplay comes to Fairlawn

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Over the last decade, gameplay has evolved beyond boards and videos, with players actually stepping into a computer-simulated space or a physical room for a real life adventure.

Local gamers who used to drive miles – to Winston-Salem or Lynchburg – to participate in a real life game, can now feed their habit in Fairlawn, at the former St. Albans hospital where two rooms are decked out for mystery game lovers.

Popularly known as “escape rooms,” players are locked up or closed up in a space with the objective of either finding the key to unlock the room or just solving a puzzle.

