‘A Year of Great Change’ Astrologer and medium make projections for 2017 and beyond

By BROOKE WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Some people say they’re glad to bid farewell to 2016. Others think it was a banner year.

Regardless of how one views the past year, it will be remembered in history books as a year of upheaval, serving up a heated presidential race, a British exit from the European Union, and an increasingly combustible terrorist threat around the world.

Just what 2016 portends for 2017 is anyone’s guess, but at least one researcher and one medium, both located in Virginia, recently spoke with The Southwest Times about the year ahead.

Dr. P.M.H. Atwater believes 2017 will be a transitional year for the entire world.

Atwater, a Charlottesville-based researcher and author of more than a dozen books, is also an authority on Near Death Experiences (NDEs) and speaks on the subject around the world.

The well-read author says she is also an observer of the world, and recently returned from a politically volatile Turkey.

“Wherever I go, I’m looking, I’m talking, I’m asking. I want to know more. I read a lot of scientific papers, magazines and newspapers of all kinds to keep up,” she explains.

But she is also an astrologer who views world events through a planetary lens. “When you look at astrology cycles, you see that they will match exactly to the year what is happening globally. It has to do with cycles of energy. We’re talking about energetic cycles here.”

And she believes everything occurring right now is attached to an energetic life cycle.

Atwater grew up in Idaho, where she says she connected with the energies of the deserts and mountains. She has also been through three NDE’s in her lifetime.

Jeannie Gallagher Kieselburg, a medium living in Bedford County, has gone through two NDEs. At the age of nine she became unconscious after a diving into a swimming pool and hitting her head on the bottom.

“Angels saved me. They lifted me up out of the water. As I came to, I thought a person had hold of me but I saw, felt several hands,” she says.

On New Year’s Eve 2015, Kieselburg predicted that 2016 would be “a year of great loss.”

But when she made that prediction she qualified it: “Not all loss is bad, such as losing things that no longer serve you. Some losses end up being a good thing although we may not know it at the time it occurs.”

She says 2017 will be “a year of great change” as people move beyond the losses of 2016.

She adds, “I’m calling it the re-re-re year. It’s reconfiguring life, reconstructing things where there have been mental blocks, reimagining and being open to new ways of seeing or doing things.”

She encourages everyone to “go slow” as they deal with the changes. “Sometimes people will take a gamble before they jump in. Not this year. It’s going to be a matter of looking before you leap. Everything needs to be done with great consideration.”

Atwater maintains that 2017 will mark the beginning of a change like nothing the world has ever experienced.

“We’re moving away from democracy,” she says. “People are moving toward a benevolent dictatorship. An example would be Turkey. They want to be protected, they want a home and healthcare. They’re willing to pay a price to get it, giving up personal freedoms. It’s not socialism they want, but the idea of a benevolent dictatorship.”

She says this new type of leadership, as exemplified by Putin and others now on the scene, is what the world wants.

She points to Brexit in the U.K. and Trump in the U.S: “I can see certain people start to take their place, and the energy starting to cycle.”

“The world situation for 2017 is tenuous at best,” Kieselburg says. “It’s a tight string that’s being pulled to its limits. We don’t have the best people in power.”

She predicts more famine and drought – and more of the world without access to clean drinking water.

Atwater predicts that the current trend toward nationalism will continue.

She contends, “We’re working into a time when the old way won’t work. This is why I feel that Trump winning a presidency is a good thing, because it has to be someone who is radically, radically different, who looks at everything differently. We need someone who skirts precedent.”

Atwater, who admits she doesn’t particularly care for Trump’s personality, says he will bring back nationalism, which includes the idea that borders should be protected.

“He’s going to bring us back to that idea of nationalism. It’s wonderful to be a humanitarian but we have to pay the bills. He’s going to bring us back to practicality. In that sense he’s the right man for the right job at the right time.”

However, Kieselburg doesn’t think Trump will be particularly good for the country, and she has a prediction about his future.

“He won’t stay in office for four years and Pence will be our president,” she says.

Atwater believes 2017 is a major transitional year in advance of 2018, and then 2022. That’s the year of Pluto’s return. In astrology, a planet’s return coincides with a person’s birth, but she says it also applies to nations – and Pluto takes more than 240 years to return, coinciding with the birth of America.

She explains, “When we talk about a return we’re talking about what the sky looked like when you were born. It recreates itself with certain planets. Our nation was born in early Aquarius. The orbit of Pluto comes back to that exact position in 2022. With Pluto there’s no middle. We’re moving into that kind of extremism that will last for about four years.”

Atwater, who lived through World War II, says the energetic change that is coming will exceed that and, in fact, she believes the third world war might possibly occur between 2020 and 2024 depending on how the energies are handled.

But she encourages those who are worried about these changes to become aware of the energies behind them in order to understand rather than fear them.

Atwater says an astrological clock turns every 25,920 years. “We are in that turning now. To understand happenings on the planet now and for the next 50 years is to understand we are in the great shifting.”

Atwater explains that within that major cycle are other shifts or changes, including financial.

Kieselburg is concerned that people have been “too loose and free” with credit. “You need to live frugally and close to the vest in 2017,” she adds.

Atwater points to a repeating economic cycle consisting of “four turnings.”

“The fourth turning, where we now in these economic cycles, “ she continues, “began in 2005 and doesn’t end until 2025. This is the most crisis-laden cycle of all four. It is described as crisis, depression, chaos, and economic disasters.”

This is another reason she thinks Trump’s timing is perfect. “His timing is perfect in the sense that he’s coming in to make radical changes to our government.”

She gives Trump one year to get his staff and plans in in order because, she says, “In 2018, the powder keg is lit.”

Kieselburg thinks the contention that seems to divide the country right now will get worse in 2017.

“You’re going to see more people getting vocal and acting out,” she says. “I can’t tell people to accept things but I don’t think they should. If they want to affect change they got to work for it. They can’t just whine about it. It’s up to people to heal the division at the grassroots level.”

Atwater thinks Trump will take the nation back to the mentality seen in the 1940s and 50s.

She explains, “What was on TV, what was in newspapers, what we thought back then are returning. We came back enthused after World War II, ready to change the world. We did it in a very logical, careful way. It was a kind of pattern that kept everybody in their place. Kept mom in the kitchen, kept blacks in low wage jobs, that was very suspicious of people of color.”

But she believes Trump is just what the doctor ordered: “We need a radical individual like him to be able to make the kinds of changes we have to make or we will lose our country.”

Atwater’s new book, ‘A Manual for Developing Humans,’ provides the basics for being able to thrive and survive regardless of circumstances. Set for an April release date, it’s delivered from three points of view – the conscious, the subconscious and the superconscious.

