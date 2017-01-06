A New Year – A New Attitude

Some days are tough. People shun you or make you feel like you’re not welcomed. My work, which includes retreats, studies and speeches, just doesn’t seem to want to come together. I’ve committed to saying “yes” to too many obligations that now loom over my head and into my spirit. I wish my husband could get home just once before dark, and that my daughter would visit more often.

What I have to do when things seem dark is remember that I know better: God is who He is and He will do what He says He will do.

The Word promises “God works to the good for those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28. God also says that “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13

So, the bottom line is “Am I going to believe Him or not?” Are you?

It’s a new year, and it’s time I got a new attitude. So, I’m getting up this morning – in faith – that when I do the right thing before Him, I will be on track. I’m not going to worry about what people say. I’m going to worry about what He says. I am going to pray unceasingly throughout the day for His guidance. I also intend to pray for His forgiveness when I hear His voice but don’t listen to instruction and “do what I want to do anyway.” Forgive me Lord. Take this longing – this anger – this “unforgiveness” away from me. Take this inertia from me and give me strength!

What I have to remember is that my work – your work – is not ours but His for us to do on this earth. If we keep our eyes focused on Jesus and lean into Him for wisdom and direction, I know that everything will come to completion in His time.

These retreats, studies and speeches I’m working on are for the glory of God. How much better does it get than that? As for my husband, I’m giving thanks and praise to God for him. I am going to do everything I can to support his work because this is a man who enables me to do God’s work.

Regarding my daughter Jami – I’ll just love her and understand how hard it is to travel with two little children. I’ll be more supportive of her and pray for her strength and courage in raising two little girls. Maybe it’s time I quit complaining and planned a trip to see them!

Life is good! And … wait … it seems the only thing that changed here was my attitude! It’s a new year! Make it the best year yet!

Change your attitude. Set your course.

Have faith and believe what He promised you.

And … watch your life change.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2017.

Comments

comments