Carl Francis Clemmons Sr.

Carl Francis Clemmons Sr. of 4992 Alum Spring Road died Jan. 4, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

He was the husband of Marilyn Carwile Clemmons. Born Dec. 19, 1939 in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Robert Nathanal and Lois Hammock Clemmons.

Carl was educated in Lynchburg Public Schools, attended Robert E. Lee Jr. High and E.C. Glass High School. In 1974 he started to further his education at C.V.C.C. in Lynchburg and later graduated in 1983 from N.R.C.C. in Dublin with a certificate in law enforcement and A.A.S in police science.

Carl grew up in the Methodist Church and became a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church in Lynchburg at the age of 17. Since 1990, he was a member at Jordan’s Chapel UMC. At an early age, Carl became interested in scouting. He was a member of Troop #24 at Fort Hill UMC, where he attained the rank of life, he was also tapped into the Order of the Arrow and served as lodge chief for a year. He also served as junior assistant scoutmaster and assistant scoutmaster.

Carl was a Master Mason in Marshall Lodge #39 in Lynchburg, where he has been a member since 1967. In 1968, he became a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Lynchburg where he held a 32nd degree.

In 1991, he became a member of the Shriners, Kazim Temple in Roanoke. In October of 2016, he was presented his 50-year Master Veteran pin from Marshall Lodge.

Carl was a charter member of Campbell County Rescue Squad. He was presented his honorary life membership as a founding member in 1962. He also was a member of the Brookneal Jaycees.

One of Carl’s hobbies was crafts and he had many unique ornaments and angels. If you were fortunate enough to receive one, you knew it was made with love and to be treasured. Carl was an avid fisherman, especially fly-fishing and was a self-taught flytyer. His real enjoyment was to catch fish with his own fly or have someone that he had given flies to, tell him they caught fish.

Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by his granddaughter, infant Rachael Clemmons; two brothers, infant Kelso Clemmons and Ed Clemmons; Marilyn’s parents, Harry and Lucille Carwile, and brother-in-law, Richard Carwile.

Carl is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn. Also by two sons “Chuck” Clemmons of Scottsville, Va. and “Nat” Clemmons of Pulaski, Va.; two grandsons, “Trey” Clemmons of Gordonsville, Va. and Luke Clemmons of Pulaski, Va.; three granddaughters, Amanda Clemmons of Charlottesville, Va., Sarah Clemmons of Ruckersville, Va. and Grayce Clemmons of Pulaski, Va.; three great grandchildren, Jonathan, Anthony and Leah; sister, Judith and husband, Dennie Meadows; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Moody of Lynchburg, Va. and Jeanette and husband, Lewis Scott of Brookneal, Va., and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Becky Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper, Va.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carl may be sent to Kazim Temple for Greenville, S.C. Shriners Hospital.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes-Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Clemmons Family.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2017.

Comments

comments