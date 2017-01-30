114 bridge to receive new name

By Tom Dindinger

Special to the SWT

Montgomery County supervisors voted 7-0 last week in favor of naming a bridge on state Highway 114 the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The bridge crosses the New River and connects Montgomery and Pulaski counties near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

A General Assembly bill was originally passed in favor of naming the bridge, and Montgomery County clearly felt the same way about the new name.

Del. Nick Rush thinks the name for the bridge is a perfect fit considering how close it is to the arsenal. In the past, many veterans have worked at the arsenal, including Rush’s father.

The bill is now expected to be approved by the General Assembly in the next two weeks. Once approved, it is expected to cost Montgomery County $500 to erect a sign at the east end of the bridge bearing the new name. Pulaski County is also considering putting up a sign on the western end of the bridge as well.

The $500 is believed to be a small price to pay to honor the veterans who have and will continue to cross this landmark.

Written by: Editor on January 30, 2017.

