‘Y’ not get healthy for the New Year?

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With 2017 just around the corner Pulaski YMCA is adding new programs and activities to help the community “get healthy for the New Year.”

Beginning Tuesday, several new classes, including, paddleboarding and Tai-Chi, are joining the lineup of classes already offered at the 615 Orchard Ave. facility in Pulaski.

“This is a great way to start that New Year’s resolution you’ve been putting off due to time constraints or other factors that have taken priority,” says Allison Hunter, YMCA executive director. “By joining the Y, you make a commitment to yourself and family of the importance of exercise, and with so many new classes, it’s a win-win to help you begin to work towards your fitness goals.”

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2016.

