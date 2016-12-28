Wytheville author releases new book

WYTHEVILLE — Rosa Lee Jude, author of the popular “Legends of Graham Mansion” book series, has released her ninth novel, “I Still Do.”

The novel represents Jude’s first venture into writing in the contemporary romance genre.

“I have always enjoyed the writing of Nicholas Sparks,” Jude says. “‘I still do’ is my humble effort to emulate the style and flow of his stories. It is a novel that is designed to bring laughter and tears to the reader — a feel good type of story.”

The book tells the story of Harry Rothchild, who met the girl of his dreams, Emily James, at the age of 18. When tragedy tears them apart, Harry goes on with his life, but never forgot Emily.

Sixty years later, while attending Emily’s funeral, Harry meets a young woman who helps him learn his and Emily’s love “could withstand the test of time with a miraculous outcome.”

Besides the historic fiction Graham Mansion series, co-authored with Mary Lin Brewer, Jude also is author of the urban fantasy trilogy, The Enchanted Journey. She is a contributing author in the fairy tale anthology “Once Upon a Time.”

For more about Jude and where to purchase her books, visit www.RosaLeeJude.com.

