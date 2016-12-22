Winter months bring need for blood donations

As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations. In addition, severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses can temporarily prevent some from giving.

Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients. As a special thank you for taking the time to donate, those who give today through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Red Cross Appalachian Blood Services Region. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by helping ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

Barbara Coger will never forget the donors who gave the blood that her husband received during the holidays.

“I have been donating blood for some time, but really started encouraging others to do so after my husband received a donation on Christmas Eve,” she said. “He had not been doing well and would not survive much longer, but with that extra boost, he was able to share a big smile with me on Christmas morning, something I will always cherish.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Pulaski County include 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dublin Lions Club building, 1036 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, Eure Educational Building, 2400 Lee Highway.

December 22, 2016.

