Virginia ‘Betty’ Cook Miller Boyd

Virginia “Betty” Cook Miller Boyd, 87, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born March 27, 1929, in Russell County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Geoff and Bessie May Wilson Cook. Her husbands, Beecher Miller and Byron Boyd; brothers Ed Cook, Ellis Cook and Baxter Cook; and sister Leo Cook McCoy also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Trula Poskas of North Tazewell, Va.; children Lewis Miller of Dublin, Randy Miller of Dublin, Linda and Mike Altice of Salem, Va., and Kathy and Tim Dye of Pulaski, Va.; son-in-law Walter “Jason” Martin of Pearisburg, Va.; grandsons Darren and Joy Martin of Pearisburg, and Jody and Michelle Woolwine of Salem; granddaughters Lisa and Randy Campbell of Midlothian, Va., Jessica and Daniel Watkins of Dublin, Amber and Tim Wilborne of Roanoke County, Va., and Missie and Ryan Watson of Salem; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Grandview Memory Gardens-Mausoleum, 38659 Gov. G.C. Peery Highway, Bluefield, Va., with Pastor Craig Whittaker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time. A very special thanks to Joy Martin and Michelle Woolwine, and the family expresses its appreciation to Medi-Home Hospice, 6 East LewisGale (Salem) and her caregivers, Stella Hays and Melissa Bratton for their care.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

