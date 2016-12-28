Today is National Card Playing Day

By Lynn Adams

It’s the week between Christmas and New Year’s; between the hectic, yet exciting, schedule of the Yuletide and the partying hearty to ring in 2017. So what does one do during that week.

Sure, you could relax. You could catch up on things left undone in the blur of the holidays.

Or you could indulge yourself by playing cards.

Take it from Dick and Kathy Vancour of Pulaski, few pastimes stack up against playing card games.

And they are just two who today welcome National Card Playing Day.

While some might view playing cards as a pastime better suited for the dead of winter when most people are finding indoor activities when the snow piles up outside or cold winds howl.

To be sure, card playing is perfect anytime to spend time with family and friends.

Cards have, for centuries, been an easy form of entertainment. Yes, there are those who view card playing as serious business, especially when there’s money involved for the winner. But to most, card games are just that, games.

And although simple, there’s a wide variety of card games available.

So “go fish” or “double down” or “raise” while you enjoy your favorite card game on this day set aside for this age-old activity.

