Shulers support NRCC rural initiative

Jim and Margaret Shuler of Blacksburg believe in the power and benefit of education, That’s why they donated a considerable gift to the NRCC Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative.

The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education matched their gift, providing $50,000 to support full-time career coaches in the New River Valley.

Career coaches are community college employees who are based in local high schools to help students define their career aspirations. They also help students recognize community college and other postsecondary programs, including apprenticeships and workforce training, that can help them achieve their educational and financial goals.

Written by: Editor on December 22, 2016.

