Revised request heads back to governor, legislators

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County will once again ask state lawmakers to allow them to implement a cigarette tax, but, this time, without stipulating how much or how it would be used.

A 2015 letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Senator Ben Chafin, and delegates Nick Rush and Joseph Yost asked that a 25-cent per pack tax on cigarettes be permitted, with the proceeds going toward school maintenance and construction.

The cigarette tax is one of several issues the county is asking the state to consider during the 2017 legislative session.

Written by: Editor on December 23, 2016.

