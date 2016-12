Red Sun Farms inks new 3-year contract

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Red Sun Farms, which currently has 90 full-time employees, has spent $22 million in property development at New River Valley Commerce Park during the last three years.

Jay Abbott, Red Sun’s operations director, says the company hopes to eventually employ more than 150 people as its development of the property continues.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2016.

