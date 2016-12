Ratcliffe puts out call for volunteers

By BROOKE J. WOOD

If you like local history, then the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum has a job for you, as a volunteer tour guide.

Orientation and training begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 for scheduling and to familiarize new volunteers with the museum.

The Ratcliffe currently has three who volunteer on a weekly basis and two on a biweekly basis, and another 10 generally volunteer twice a month.

